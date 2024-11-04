Military OneSource Podcast — Military Parental Leave Policy: One Family’s Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83299" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about one family’s experience with the expanded Military Parental Leave Program. The policy provides 12 weeks of paid parental leave to service members who welcome a child into their family through birth, adoption or long-term foster care placement.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Heather and Marine Capt. Richard LeCompte, who took advantage of the expanded policy when their child was born in 2023.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/new-parents/to learn about the resources and support available to new military parents.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.