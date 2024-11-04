Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Parental Leave Policy: One Family’s Story

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about one family’s experience with the expanded Military Parental Leave Program. The policy provides 12 weeks of paid parental leave to service members who welcome a child into their family through birth, adoption or long-term foster care placement.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Heather and Marine Capt. Richard LeCompte, who took advantage of the expanded policy when their child was born in 2023.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/new-parents/to learn about the resources and support available to new military parents.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.04.2024 10:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83299
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110663996.mp3
    Length: 00:22:36
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 15
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Military Parental Leave Policy: One Family’s Story, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

