Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention

    Military OneSource Podcast — Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn the difference between child abuse and child neglect, including various signs to watch out for and where to make a report. Also, learn about the New Parent Support Program available for military parents, including expectant parents, and the kind of guidance and support it provides.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Shannon Best, who’s with the Family Advocacy Program. FAP is the Defense Department’s program designated to address child abuse and neglect.

    Visit Military OneSource at How to Report Child Abuse or Neglect in the Military (https://www.militaryonesource.mil/preventing-violence-abuse/child-abuse/how-to-report-child-abuse-as-a-member-of-the-military/) to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource Podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2023 09:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72194
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109434158.mp3
    Length: 00:13:33
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 49
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    child abuse
    military
    FAP
    military onesource
    neglect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT