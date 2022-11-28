Military OneSource Podcast — Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention

Learn the difference between child abuse and child neglect, including various signs to watch out for and where to make a report. Also, learn about the New Parent Support Program available for military parents, including expectant parents, and the kind of guidance and support it provides.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Shannon Best, who’s with the Family Advocacy Program. FAP is the Defense Department’s program designated to address child abuse and neglect.



Visit Military OneSource at How to Report Child Abuse or Neglect in the Military (https://www.militaryonesource.mil/preventing-violence-abuse/child-abuse/how-to-report-child-abuse-as-a-member-of-the-military/) to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource Podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.