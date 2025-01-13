Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Inside Military Family Support With Patricia Montes Barron

    Military OneSource Podcast — Inside Military Family Support With Patricia Montes Barron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Patricia Montes Barron looks back on her four years as deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Office of Military Community and Family Policy and MC&FP’s accomplishments during that time.

    Host Bruce Moody and Mrs. Barron have a wide-ranging conversation that touches on a number of subjects, including the early days of Mrs. Barron’s advocacy for military families, how 30 years as a military spouse influenced her priorities as DASD, and ways specific MC&FP programs support military families.

    Visit Military OneSource at www.MilitaryOneSource.mil to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 13:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84346
    Filename: 2501/DOD_110768541.mp3
    Length: 00:30:53
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 16
    Year 2025
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Inside Military Family Support With Patricia Montes Barron, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    spouse
    military
    education
    child care
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download