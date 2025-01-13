Military OneSource Podcast — Inside Military Family Support With Patricia Montes Barron

Patricia Montes Barron looks back on her four years as deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Office of Military Community and Family Policy and MC&FP’s accomplishments during that time.



Host Bruce Moody and Mrs. Barron have a wide-ranging conversation that touches on a number of subjects, including the early days of Mrs. Barron’s advocacy for military families, how 30 years as a military spouse influenced her priorities as DASD, and ways specific MC&FP programs support military families.



