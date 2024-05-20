Military OneSource Podcast — Your Mental Health Matters: Understanding Non-medical Counseling

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and non-medical counseling is a valuable resource that can help service members and military family members manage day-to-day stress and navigate challenges.



In this podcast, host Bruce Moody speaks with Michelle Aldana, program analyst with Military Community Support Programs. Michelle answers questions about non-medical counseling, including where to get it, who is eligible, how it works and more.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/non-medical-counseling/ to learn more about non-medical counseling and to get connected with other resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.