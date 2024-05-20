Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Your Mental Health Matters: Understanding Non-medical Counseling

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    May is Mental Health Awareness Month and non-medical counseling is a valuable resource that can help service members and military family members manage day-to-day stress and navigate challenges.

    In this podcast, host Bruce Moody speaks with Michelle Aldana, program analyst with Military Community Support Programs. Michelle answers questions about non-medical counseling, including where to get it, who is eligible, how it works and more.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/non-medical-counseling/ to learn more about non-medical counseling and to get connected with other resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 10:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80577
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110320949.mp3
    Length: 00:27:28
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 12
    Year 2024
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

