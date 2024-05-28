Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — What You Need to Know About PCSing With Pets

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn what the Defense Department and the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command are doing to provide care, comfort and safety when moving your pets during a PCS. You will learn about steps to take to ensure pet health prior to the move, in addition to how the DOD defines a pet, breeds that qualify for moving assistance as well as breeds with added health risks, and details of the pet reimbursement policy for both CONUS and OCONUS moves.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Angela Delauter, logistics management specialist for Air Passenger Movement and Fleet Service Policy Branch, and Major Jose Hinojosa, action officer, Headquarters Air Mobility Command Commander’s Action Group.

    Visit Military OneSource’s PCS and Military Moves landing page at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/plan-to-move/pcs-and-military-moves/ to learn about the resources and support available to help make your next move a smooth one. Find additional information about moving pets at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-pcs/plan-to-move/moving-with-pets/.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 10:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80759
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110347849.mp3
    Length: 00:13:18
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 12
    Year 2024
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — What You Need to Know About PCSing With Pets, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

