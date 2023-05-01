Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — MilSpouse Appreciation Month

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Gain insight into life as a military spouse and learn what’s on tap for MilSpouse Month 2023 — the Defense Department’s celebration of Military Spouse Appreciation Month in May.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with military spouses Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy Patricia Montes Barron and her daughter, Megan Zemke. Mrs. Barron and Mrs. Zemke discuss military life and the military spouse community. Mrs. Barron also previews MilSpouse Month 2023, a series of free live virtual events for spouses May 1-19.

    Learn more about MilSpouse Month and register for the interactive events at https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/events/2023-milspouse-month.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 13:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74025
    Filename: 2305/DOD_109616021.mp3
    Length: 00:33:53
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 65
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
