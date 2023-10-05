Military OneSource Podcast — Safety Planning — Domestic Abuse

Learn what a domestic abuse victim advocate is, what a victim should expect if they contact an advocate and about the available reporting options. You’ll also learn about the risk assessment tool and safety plan, when the planning process begins and if you have to file a report to move forward with a safety plan.



Bruce Moody speaks with Adriane and Nikki, domestic abuse victim advocates.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/preventing-abuse-and-neglect/ to learn about the resources and support available.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil, or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.