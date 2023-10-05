Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Safety Planning — Domestic Abuse

    07.18.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn what a domestic abuse victim advocate is, what a victim should expect if they contact an advocate and about the available reporting options. You’ll also learn about the risk assessment tool and safety plan, when the planning process begins and if you have to file a report to move forward with a safety plan.

    Bruce Moody speaks with Adriane and Nikki, domestic abuse victim advocates.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/resources/millife-guides/preventing-abuse-and-neglect/ to learn about the resources and support available.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.09.2023 10:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76811
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109928314.mp3
    Length: 00:14:41
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 85
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Safety Planning — Domestic Abuse, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

