    Military OneSource Podcast — Thrive for Families in the Exceptional Family Members Program

    Military OneSource Podcast — Thrive for Families in the Exceptional Family Members Program

    Learn more about Thrive — free, online parenting-education programming developed by the Defense Department with the Clearinghouse for Military Family Readiness at Penn State. Thrive provides evidence-informed, best-parenting guidelines that promote positive parenting, stress management and healthy lifestyle practices. Find out how Thrive can help you raise healthy, resilient children from birth to 18.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Terri L. Rudy, research project manager for the Thrive initiative. They discuss resources and support available from the Thrive program, including core age-specific modules, as well as the supplemental module for families with special needs.

    To learn more about Thrive resources and support for service members and families, visit Military OneSource at: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/parenting-and-children/parenting-youth-and-teens/thrive-online-program-for-military-parents/.

    To register for the Thrive program, and view or download parent resources, visit: https://thrive.psu.edu/.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

