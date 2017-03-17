Military OneSource Podcast — Helping Someone in Crisis

If you suspect someone you know may be in an abusive relationship, take action to help.
Military OneSource hosts this Helping Someone in Crisis podcast. Listen in to this podcast to learn ways to help those in crisis and to know more about support resources.
Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/products/five-ways-to-help-a-friend-whos-experiencing-domestic-abuse-860/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.
The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
