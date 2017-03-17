Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Helping Someone in Crisis

    Military OneSource Podcast — Helping Someone in Crisis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2017

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    If you suspect someone you know may be in an abusive relationship, take action to help.

    Military OneSource hosts this Helping Someone in Crisis podcast. Listen in to this podcast to learn ways to help those in crisis and to know more about support resources.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/products/five-ways-to-help-a-friend-whos-experiencing-domestic-abuse-860/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 16:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69767
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109096055.mp3
    Length: 00:02:31
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 11
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Helping Someone in Crisis, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    relationships
    DOD
    victim advocate
    domestic abuse
    military
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT