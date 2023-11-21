Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Introducing the EFMP Standardization Podcast Series

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    This podcast is promoting a series about the newly enhanced Exceptional Family Member Program. Learn about who the program serves, how it helps military families and the new enhancements put in place by the Defense Department to facilitate better communication and a seamless experience for families with special medical and/or educational needs, regardless of location and service branch.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tomeshia Barnes, associate director, Office of Special Needs.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/special-needs/efmp/ to learn about the resources and support available to military families with special medical and/or educational needs.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback. You may also share feedback on the EFMP program through the EFMP feedback form: https://public.militaryonesource.mil/efmpfeedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 14:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77589
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110014576.mp3
    Length: 00:12:01
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 97
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Introducing the EFMP Standardization Podcast Series, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

