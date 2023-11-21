Military OneSource Podcast — Introducing the EFMP Standardization Podcast Series

This podcast is promoting a series about the newly enhanced Exceptional Family Member Program. Learn about who the program serves, how it helps military families and the new enhancements put in place by the Defense Department to facilitate better communication and a seamless experience for families with special medical and/or educational needs, regardless of location and service branch.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tomeshia Barnes, associate director, Office of Special Needs.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/special-needs/efmp/ to learn about the resources and support available to military families with special medical and/or educational needs.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



