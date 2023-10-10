Military OneSource Podcast — DANTES College and Career Planning Program — Kuder Journey

Learn about Kuder Journey, a career exploration tool that allows service members to develop a college career plan tailored to their interests, values and needs. Kuder Journey is available free to service members through Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support.



Host Bruce Moody discusses Kuder Journey with DANTES Program Manager Mareba S. Mack. DANTES provides free career education and career-planning programs for service members.



Visit Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-service-members/ to learn about education and employment resources available to service members.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.