    Military OneSource Podcast — Child and Youth Programs Mental Health First Aid Course

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    In response to the continuing need for mental health support for children and youth, the Defense Department, in collaboration with Purdue University, is offering Mental Health First Aid courses to Youth Programs professionals to provide tailored, intentional support for military children and youth. The course educates Youth Programs professionals how to interact with and support youth who may be experiencing a mental health issue or a crisis.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Chelsea McIntyre, Naval Base Kitsap Training & Curriculum Specialist, and Tina Bolt, Naval Base Kitsap Youth Director.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/confidential-help/non-medical-counseling/military-onesource/free-confidential-face-to-face-non-medical-counseling/ to learn more about military and family life counseling and other mental health resources and support available to military families.

    For more information about the Mental Health First Aid course, visit https://extension.purdue.edu/mhfa/.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

