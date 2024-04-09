Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — The My Career Advancement Account Scholarship

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship, a workforce development program that provides up to $4,000 in financial assistance to eligible military spouses for licenses, certifications, national testing, certain continuing education credits or associate degrees to pursue an occupation or career field.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kristen Silverman, a career coach with the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. SECO provides military spouses with free career and education resources and support.

    Visit Military OneSource’s Education & Employment for Spouses page at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to spouses.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 09:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79865
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110227189.mp3
    Length: 00:12:37
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 11
    Year 2024
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

