Military OneSource Podcast — The My Career Advancement Account Scholarship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/79865" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship, a workforce development program that provides up to $4,000 in financial assistance to eligible military spouses for licenses, certifications, national testing, certain continuing education credits or associate degrees to pursue an occupation or career field.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kristen Silverman, a career coach with the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. SECO provides military spouses with free career and education resources and support.



Visit Military OneSource’s Education & Employment for Spouses page at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.