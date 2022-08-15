Military OneSource Podcast — Containerization of Your Personal Property

To help service members and their families gain a better understanding of PCSing and moving personal property, this podcast covers the differences between containerization and crating.



Containerization is the use of large external containers to transport entire personal property shipments. Containerization is used for all shipments moving to, from, or in between overseas locations. Containers keep everything together to help prevent loss and reduce damage associated with handling household goods.



Crating is the term used for smaller internal crates used to pack items the moving company feels need additional protection to transport safely. Crating can be utilized during any type of household goods shipment no matter the destination.



Criteria for using containerization for domestic moves and crating for specialty items, whether to keep crates from move to move, how containers are sealed with tamper-evident seals to prevent opening during transportation, and what qualifies for additional unaccompanied baggage shipments for overseas moves are all discussed.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jason Middleton, chief of Defense Personal Property Management Office in Europe for U.S. Transportation Command. The office is U.S. Transportation Command’s point of contact for any personal property issue within Europe, Africa, or the Middle East.



For additional moving resources, visit the Moving Your Personal Property page on Military One Source at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving/moving-personal-property/ to find additional information on this subject and other moving topics.



Access the Crating and Containerization fact sheet at https://download.militaryonesource.mil/12038/MOS/Factsheets/ContainerizationofYourPersonalProperty-FactSheet.pdf.



About the Podcast: Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



