Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Disposition Options for Military Families

    Military OneSource Podcast — Disposition Options for Military Families

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the decisions military families face if their service member dies, plus the options to memorialize their loved one. This includes determining who is responsible for making these decisions and how the Defense Department’s Casualty Assistance program guides families through the difficult process of making arrangements for funeral and memorial services, such as connecting families with a funeral director to help them with mortuary services.

    In this podcast, host Bruce Moody speaks with Trevor Dean, a licensed mortician and program analyst with the Defense Department’s Casualty and Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors Program, and Navy mortician Petty Officer Eric Bopp.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/gold-star-surviving-family/support-after-loss/making-funeral-and-burial-arrangements/ to learn about the resources and support available to family members when making funeral and final arrangements.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 09:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71368
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109354346.mp3
    Length: 00:19:01
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 34
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Disposition Options for Military Families, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    death
    survivor
    military
    military onesource
    funeral honors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT