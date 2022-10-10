Military OneSource Podcast — Disposition Options for Military Families

Learn about the decisions military families face if their service member dies, plus the options to memorialize their loved one. This includes determining who is responsible for making these decisions and how the Defense Department’s Casualty Assistance program guides families through the difficult process of making arrangements for funeral and memorial services, such as connecting families with a funeral director to help them with mortuary services.



In this podcast, host Bruce Moody speaks with Trevor Dean, a licensed mortician and program analyst with the Defense Department’s Casualty and Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors Program, and Navy mortician Petty Officer Eric Bopp.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/gold-star-surviving-family/support-after-loss/making-funeral-and-burial-arrangements/ to learn about the resources and support available to family members when making funeral and final arrangements.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.