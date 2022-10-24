Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — The Role Parents Should Have in the Life of Their Teen

    Military OneSource Podcast — The Role Parents Should Have in the Life of Their Teen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Adolescence can be a confusing time — for both kids and their parents. Your teenager may push you away, but they need you now more than ever. Learn from an expert about what happens during adolescence and the role parents should have in the life of their teen. You’ll learn how to be there for your teen while honoring their growing independence.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg, a pediatrician specializing in adolescent medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and co-founder and director of programs at the Center for Parent and Teen Communication.
    Visit Military OneSource at http://www.militaryonesource.mil to learn about the resources and support available to military parents.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2022
    Date Posted: 11.23.2022 08:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71277
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109338260.mp3
    Length: 00:24:10
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 32
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — The Role Parents Should Have in the Life of Their Teen, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    military
    parenting
    young adult
    teen
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT