Military OneSource Podcast — The Role Parents Should Have in the Life of Their Teen

Adolescence can be a confusing time — for both kids and their parents. Your teenager may push you away, but they need you now more than ever. Learn from an expert about what happens during adolescence and the role parents should have in the life of their teen. You’ll learn how to be there for your teen while honoring their growing independence.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Dr. Kenneth Ginsburg, a pediatrician specializing in adolescent medicine at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and co-founder and director of programs at the Center for Parent and Teen Communication.

Visit Military OneSource at http://www.militaryonesource.mil to learn about the resources and support available to military parents.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.