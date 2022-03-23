Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Honor Guard Services

    03.23.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about how funeral honors are provided to demonstrate the military and nation’s deep gratitude for honorable service. Depending on discharge status and other factors, most veterans, active-duty service members and certain civilian or contractual groups who have been given active-duty determination are eligible for such honors.

    In this podcast, host Bruce Moody speaks with two members of the Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard, who share their perspectives on what the honor guard means to families and what it means to perform this solemn ceremony.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-life-cycle/veterans-military-funeral-honors/what-to-expect-during-military-funeral-honors/ to learn more about what to expect during military funeral honors.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

