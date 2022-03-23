Military OneSource Podcast — Honor Guard Services

Learn about how funeral honors are provided to demonstrate the military and nation’s deep gratitude for honorable service. Depending on discharge status and other factors, most veterans, active-duty service members and certain civilian or contractual groups who have been given active-duty determination are eligible for such honors.



In this podcast, host Bruce Moody speaks with two members of the Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard, who share their perspectives on what the honor guard means to families and what it means to perform this solemn ceremony.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-life-cycle/veterans-military-funeral-honors/what-to-expect-during-military-funeral-honors/ to learn more about what to expect during military funeral honors.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



