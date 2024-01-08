Military OneSource Podcast — Military Leave and How to Take It

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78201" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn all about military leave, how to request it and make the most of your time off. Also, learn about the different types and rules governing leave, such as chargeable and nonchargeable, emergency and advance leave as well as the new “use it or lose it” policy.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Sgt. Maj. Steven Minyard, senior enlisted advisor at the Defense Department’s Manpower and Reserve Affairs Office.

Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-basics/new-to-the-military/military-leave-and-how-it-works/ to learn more about military leave and the resources and support available to service members.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.