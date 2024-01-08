Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Leave and How to Take It

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn all about military leave, how to request it and make the most of your time off. Also, learn about the different types and rules governing leave, such as chargeable and nonchargeable, emergency and advance leave as well as the new “use it or lose it” policy.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Sgt. Maj. Steven Minyard, senior enlisted advisor at the Defense Department’s Manpower and Reserve Affairs Office.
    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-basics/new-to-the-military/military-leave-and-how-it-works/ to learn more about military leave and the resources and support available to service members.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 09:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78201
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110074410.mp3
    Length: 00:16:44
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 10
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
