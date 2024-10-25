Military OneSource Podcast — Finding Help: The Connection Between Domestic Abuse and Suicide

Learn about the connection between domestic abuse and the risk of suicide, how to recognize some warning signs of both and their shared risk factors, such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. You’ll also learn how grief could cause social isolation or a violent relationship to occur behind closed doors, how to approach a friend if they’re contemplating self-harm and where to find support for those experiencing intimate partner violence or who may be at risk for suicide.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Dorie Budde, Domestic Abuse Victim Advocacy Program coordinator for the Air Force Family Advocacy Program; and Retired Chief Master Sgt. Manny Piñeiro, CEO of Making Time Count.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/preventing-violence-abuse/domestic-abuse/domestic-abuse-help/ to learn about the resources and support available to those experiencing domestic abuse.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.