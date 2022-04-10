Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — OurRelationship: A Free, Flexible Program To Strengthen Your Relationship

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about OurRelationship, a free, flexible program to help military couples work through challenges that may arise during any relationship phase or stage of military life.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks about the newest, free resource for military couples with Kelly Smith, associate director for Military Community Support Programs, and Dr. Brian Doss, a founder of OurRelationship. Visit Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.com/RetheWe to learn about the resources and support available to military couples.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 11.18.2022 16:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71248
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109332292.mp3
    Length: 00:17:13
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 30
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — OurRelationship: A Free, Flexible Program To Strengthen Your Relationship, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    relationships
    DOD
    marriage
    military
    military onesource
    Re the We

