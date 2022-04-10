Military OneSource Podcast — OurRelationship: A Free, Flexible Program To Strengthen Your Relationship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71248" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about OurRelationship, a free, flexible program to help military couples work through challenges that may arise during any relationship phase or stage of military life.



Host Bruce Moody speaks about the newest, free resource for military couples with Kelly Smith, associate director for Military Community Support Programs, and Dr. Brian Doss, a founder of OurRelationship. Visit Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.com/RetheWe to learn about the resources and support available to military couples.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.