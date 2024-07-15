Military OneSource Podcast — First Steps Toward Fostering in the Military

Learn about how military families can serve the nearly 400,000 children in the foster care system, how to start the fostering process through state and county agencies with the help of AdoptUSKids and Military OneSource, and the attributes of successful foster families, including flexibility, commitment and dependability, and strong sense of community — all strengths of military families.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Melinda Kline, national project director for AdoptUSKids.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/adoption-foster-care/ to learn about the adoption and foster care resources and support available to military families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



