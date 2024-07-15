Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — First Steps Toward Fostering in the Military

    Military OneSource Podcast — First Steps Toward Fostering in the Military

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about how military families can serve the nearly 400,000 children in the foster care system, how to start the fostering process through state and county agencies with the help of AdoptUSKids and Military OneSource, and the attributes of successful foster families, including flexibility, commitment and dependability, and strong sense of community — all strengths of military families.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Melinda Kline, national project director for AdoptUSKids.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/adoption-foster-care/ to learn about the adoption and foster care resources and support available to military families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.15.2024 11:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81518
    Filename: 2407/DOD_110441809.mp3
    Length: 00:18:45
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 13
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — First Steps Toward Fostering in the Military, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    military
    parenting
    consultation
    military onesource
    adoption & foster care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download