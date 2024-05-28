Military OneSource Podcast — Making Your Final Wishes Known

Learn how the free MilLife Learning course, “Making Your Final Wishes Known,” can help military and nonmilitary personnel understand what actions need to be taken to ensure their final wishes are carried out upon their death. This includes minimizing paperwork and probate costs associated with distributing assets. You will also learn why estate planning is important regardless of your age or how many assets you have.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Traci J. Voelke, a legal assistance attorney with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Army Garrison — Fort Belvoir, and a gold star widow.



Visit Military OneSource at https://millifelearning.militaryonesource.mil/course/ca_makingyourfinalwishesknown, a MilLife Learning course that outlines the importance of estate planning, including wills and other documents.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



