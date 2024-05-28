Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Making Your Final Wishes Known

    Military OneSource Podcast — Making Your Final Wishes Known

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn how the free MilLife Learning course, “Making Your Final Wishes Known,” can help military and nonmilitary personnel understand what actions need to be taken to ensure their final wishes are carried out upon their death. This includes minimizing paperwork and probate costs associated with distributing assets. You will also learn why estate planning is important regardless of your age or how many assets you have.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Traci J. Voelke, a legal assistance attorney with the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, U.S. Army Garrison — Fort Belvoir, and a gold star widow.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://millifelearning.militaryonesource.mil/course/ca_makingyourfinalwishesknown, a MilLife Learning course that outlines the importance of estate planning, including wills and other documents.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 09:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80692
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110341913.mp3
    Length: 00:14:25
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 12
    Year 2024
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Making Your Final Wishes Known, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    death
    legal
    military
    military onesource
    estate planning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT