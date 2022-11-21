Military OneSource Podcast — American Forces Travel

Finding good travel deals online can be overwhelming. Many travel websites appear to serve the military community, but only one — American Forces Travel — is by and for the Defense Department. AFT provides access to a wide selection of discounted rates on hotels, airfare, rental cars, vacation packages, cruises, event tickets and more.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Ken Sorg, program manager for AFT. Ken shares details about the travel service including who is eligible to use it, discounts available, payment options, cancelation policies and other features.



Visit Military OneSource to learn more about recreation, travel and entertainment offerings available to service members and families and to access the American Forces Travel website.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the DOD. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.