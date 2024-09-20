Military OneSource Podcast — Navigating Remote and Portable Careers for Military Spouses

Learn about remote and portable careers, why flexible employment can be a good option for military spouses and how the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program can help spouses meet career goals.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with SECO career coach Michael Cronk about remote work, telework, portable careers and seasonal jobs. The discussion covers trends in remote work, tailoring a resume for remote and telework positions, how to leverage the military community to find career opportunities and much more.



Visit Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



