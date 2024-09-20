Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Navigating Remote and Portable Careers for Military Spouses

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about remote and portable careers, why flexible employment can be a good option for military spouses and how the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program can help spouses meet career goals.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with SECO career coach Michael Cronk about remote work, telework, portable careers and seasonal jobs. The discussion covers trends in remote work, tailoring a resume for remote and telework positions, how to leverage the military community to find career opportunities and much more.

    Visit Military OneSource at www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/ to learn about the resources and support available to military spouses.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 10:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82613
    Filename: 2409/DOD_110578722.mp3
    Length: 00:36:08
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 14
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Navigating Remote and Portable Careers for Military Spouses, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

