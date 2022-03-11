Military OneSource Podcast — Cryptocurrency

Learn about cryptocurrency, what it is and how it works. Host Bruce Moody speaks with Dan Rutherford of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission about cryptocurrency and its risks.
Visit Military OneSource to learn about personal finance and other resources and support available to service members and their families.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Office of Military Community and Family Policy.
The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
