    Military OneSource Podcast — Engaged Parenting for MilParents

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    In this podcast episode, parents will learn ways to connect with their children, including how taking walks with a toddler can improve their language skills, as well as getting tips on how they can better connect with their teenager on a personal level. Parents will also learn ways to maintain engagement with their children as a deployed or separated parent.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Shannon Best, a licensed marriage and family therapist who serves as the child abuse and neglect lead for the Defense Department’s Family Advocacy Program.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/responsible-military-parenting-tips/ for ways to step up your parenting skills.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 09:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 79941
    Filename: 2404/DOD_110236571.mp3
    Length: 00:22:07
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 12
    Year 2024
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Engaged Parenting for MilParents, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    military
    parenting
    military onesource
    child & youth
    teen & young adult

