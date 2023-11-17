Military OneSource Podcast — DANTES Program Overview

Learn about DANTES, Defense Activity for Nontraditional Education Support, a program that provides free education and career planning to service members.

Host Bruce Moody speaks with Erin Roberts of DANTES about how the program can help military members at every stage, from entry into the service to the final stage of transitioning into their civilian career.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-service-members to learn about education and employment resources and Military OneSource services available to service members.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.