Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Transitioning Your Health Care During a PCS

    Military OneSource Podcast — Transitioning Your Health Care During a PCS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn how to smoothly transition your health care during a PCS and what programs and services are available to help. Find out when to request copies of your medical records, how to find a provider in your new location, how to switch TRICARE enrollment and more.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Nicholas Polizzi, clinical psychologist and action officer for the Defense Health Agency’s InTransition program; and Krystyna Bienia, clinical psychologist in the mental health directorate at DHA, senior policy analyst and clinical lead for the Autism Care Demonstration and program manager for the Complex Pediatric Clinical Community.
    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving/pcs-and-military-moves/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 09:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70106
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109159770.mp3
    Length: 00:18:38
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 17
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Transitioning Your Health Care During a PCS, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    PCS
    health care
    TRICARE
    military
    military onesource

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT