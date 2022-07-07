Military OneSource Podcast — Transitioning Your Health Care During a PCS

Learn how to smoothly transition your health care during a PCS and what programs and services are available to help. Find out when to request copies of your medical records, how to find a provider in your new location, how to switch TRICARE enrollment and more.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Nicholas Polizzi, clinical psychologist and action officer for the Defense Health Agency’s InTransition program; and Krystyna Bienia, clinical psychologist in the mental health directorate at DHA, senior policy analyst and clinical lead for the Autism Care Demonstration and program manager for the Complex Pediatric Clinical Community.

Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving/pcs-and-military-moves/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.