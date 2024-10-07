Military OneSource Podcast — Entrepreneurship Resources Part 2: A Deep Dive Into Patents and Trademarks

Learn about the importance of patents and trademarks, what they are, the protections they offer and how to navigate the process of applying for them.

Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jason Lott, managing attorney for Trademarks Customer Outreach, United States Patent and Trademark Office. Their conversation covers all things patents and trademarks, including the differences between them, protections they offer, the application process, avoiding trademark and copyright scams and much more.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members, their spouses and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.