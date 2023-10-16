Military OneSource Podcast DSLO Occupational Licensure Compacts

Learn about occupational licensure compacts, and how Defense Department officials work with state legislators to ease pathways to employment for thousands of military spouses to work in practices that require licenses in compact-member states. In this episode, the discussion introduces listeners to how occupational licenses are selected, developed and approved, which differ from state to state. In addition, learn about the 2023 amendment to the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and how occupational licensure compacts benefit more than military spouses.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tammie Perreault, northwest regional liaison for the Defense-State Liaison Office working with state legislatures in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. She also leads the coordination between the Defense Department and the Council of State Governments to develop occupational licensure interstate compacts and serves as a national subject matter expert on the benefits of compacts for military spouses.



Visit the Military State Policy Source website at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/transferring-your-professional-license-what-s-involved/ for more information on this topic.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



