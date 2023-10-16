Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast DSLO Occupational Licensure Compacts

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about occupational licensure compacts, and how Defense Department officials work with state legislators to ease pathways to employment for thousands of military spouses to work in practices that require licenses in compact-member states. In this episode, the discussion introduces listeners to how occupational licenses are selected, developed and approved, which differ from state to state. In addition, learn about the 2023 amendment to the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act and how occupational licensure compacts benefit more than military spouses.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tammie Perreault, northwest regional liaison for the Defense-State Liaison Office working with state legislatures in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. She also leads the coordination between the Defense Department and the Council of State Governments to develop occupational licensure interstate compacts and serves as a national subject matter expert on the benefits of compacts for military spouses.

    Visit the Military State Policy Source website at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/seco/transferring-your-professional-license-what-s-involved/ for more information on this topic.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil, or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 10:36
