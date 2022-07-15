Military OneSource Podcast — DOD MWR Libraries 2022 Summer Reading Program

The Defense Department MWR Libraries Summer Reading Program encourages all readers to explore new ideas and discover new information. This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is Read Beyond the Beaten Path.

Host Bruce Moody speaks with Brandy Stevens, manager of the Navy General Library Program.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/recreation-travel-shopping/recreation/libraries/department-of-defense-morale-welfare-and-recreation-summer-reading-program/ to learn more about the DOD MWR Libraries 2022 Summer Reading Program.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.