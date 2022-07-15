Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — DOD MWR Libraries 2022 Summer Reading Program

    Military OneSource Podcast — DOD MWR Libraries 2022 Summer Reading Program

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    The Defense Department MWR Libraries Summer Reading Program encourages all readers to explore new ideas and discover new information. This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is Read Beyond the Beaten Path.
    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Brandy Stevens, manager of the Navy General Library Program.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/recreation-travel-shopping/recreation/libraries/department-of-defense-morale-welfare-and-recreation-summer-reading-program/ to learn more about the DOD MWR Libraries 2022 Summer Reading Program.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 16:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70048
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109145418.mp3
    Length: 00:09:40
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 16
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — DOD MWR Libraries 2022 Summer Reading Program, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

