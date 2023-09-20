Military OneSource Podcast — The School Liaison’s Role in Supporting Military-Connected Students With Postsecondary Readiness

Learn how the School Liaison Program can help military-connected students, including those with special needs, prepare for successful transitions to postsecondary readiness. Parents can get helpful tips on using school liaisons not only for assistance with changing schools but also with on-time graduation, scholarship and financial aid resources, career training and readiness, and community connections to help students meet their postsecondary education goals. Whether your military-connected child is planning to pursue higher education, occupational training, join the military or go straight into the work world, school liaisons can help your student prep for success.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kristen Acquah, school liaison at Headquarters Marine Corps.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/school-liaison-program/ to learn about the education transition resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



