    Military OneSource Podcast — PADD Rights

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the responsibilities of the person authorized to direct disposition, how the PADD is selected and what rights and benefits they are entitled to receive. Also find out what support is provided to the PADD, such as for the preparation and transportation of remains and disposition options, and how to request military funeral honors.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Program Analyst Trevor Dean with Casualty, Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors.

    Visit Military OneSource for more information about PADD rights at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/products/padd-rights-trifold-1165/.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource Podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2023 11:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72385
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109455421.mp3
    Length: 00:21:51
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 51
    Year 2023
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — PADD Rights, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    death
    survivor
    military
    military onesource
    funeral honors

