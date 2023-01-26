Military OneSource Podcast — PADD Rights

Learn about the responsibilities of the person authorized to direct disposition, how the PADD is selected and what rights and benefits they are entitled to receive. Also find out what support is provided to the PADD, such as for the preparation and transportation of remains and disposition options, and how to request military funeral honors.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Program Analyst Trevor Dean with Casualty, Mortuary Affairs, and Military Funeral Honors.



Visit Military OneSource for more information about PADD rights at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/products/padd-rights-trifold-1165/.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource Podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.