Military OneSource Podcast — Come Grow With Us

The Defense Department is the nation’s largest employer-sponsored child care system and one of the largest youth development programs in the country — and they’re looking to fill a wide range of entry and management-level positions working with military-connected children and youth. The DOD’s career opportunities initiative, Come Grow With Us, offers employment with high-quality child development and youth programs on or near military installations worldwide, making it a fantastic and portable career.



Learn about benefits and eligibility for a wide range of rewarding career opportunities — from custodial and kitchen staff to direct care providers, administrative support and management positions. If you have a talent or a passion, DOD child and youth development programs have a career opportunity for you.



Host Bruce Moody talks with Joy Goodrich, school liaison with Child and Youth Education Services at Navy Region Southwest, and Kim Bleakley-Sias, program operations specialist with Army Child and Youth Services at Fort Hood.

Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/education-employment/for-spouses/career-exploration/careers-with-military-kids/ to learn more about the Come Grow With Us initiative.



You can also use this downloadable guide to help you locate Defense Department child and youth development job opportunities on the USAJOBS website: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/products/come-grow-with-us-usajobs-how-to-guide-971/.



Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



