Military OneSource Podcast — Tips for Couples to Strengthen Their Relationships

Learn about healthy relationship dynamics, military family life counselors, and actionable steps that couples can take to improve their relationship. And discover the types of resources that Military OneSource offers, such as the Love Every Day tool, OurRelationship program and specialty consultations, as well as how the Family Advocacy Program can help service members and their partners throughout different stages of their relationship.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kelly Smith, a clinical social worker who serves as an associate director of military community support programs, and Shannon Best, a licensed marriage and family therapist who serves as a program analyst for the Family Advocacy Program.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/relationships/married-domestic-partner/military-relationships-support/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their partners.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



