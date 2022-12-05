Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — 2022 PCS Season

    Military OneSource Podcast — 2022 PCS Season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    The Defense Department is committed to helping anyone moving with the military master their move. In addition to the array of relocation assistance and services available, learn how you can use four universal truths of military moves to decrease the stress of your next PCS.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Patti Dybdahl, a program analyst with the Office of Military Family Readiness Policy.

    Visit Military OneSource at PCS and Military Moves at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving/pcs-and-military-moves/ for comprehensive relocation information, resources and support for service members and families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 10:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69347
    Filename: 2205/DOD_109021362.mp3
    Length: 00:26:55
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 9
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — 2022 PCS Season, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    relocation
    military
    military onesource
    moving and PCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT