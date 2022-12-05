Military OneSource Podcast — 2022 PCS Season

The Defense Department is committed to helping anyone moving with the military master their move. In addition to the array of relocation assistance and services available, learn how you can use four universal truths of military moves to decrease the stress of your next PCS.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Patti Dybdahl, a program analyst with the Office of Military Family Readiness Policy.



Visit Military OneSource at PCS and Military Moves at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving/pcs-and-military-moves/ for comprehensive relocation information, resources and support for service members and families.