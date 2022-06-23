Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Moving: Mold Management

    Military OneSource Podcast — Moving: Mold Management

    06.23.2022

    Mold is a natural part of the environment but can be a large concern during the moving process. A contaminated personal property shipment can spread mold to other cargo and personal property shipments in a trailer, warehouse or a ship, as well as into a service member’s new home. It’s important to take immediate steps to mitigate and remediate mold as soon as it’s discovered.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jason Middleton, chief of Defense Personal Property Management Office in Europe for U.S. Transportation Command. The office is U.S. Transportation Command’s point of contact for any personal property issue within Europe, Africa, or the Middle East. They discuss steps to prevent mold contamination as well as the process to contain and manage mold at the three stages of your move — at pickup, during transit, and at delivery. Find out how to handle claims for essential and nonessential items, and where to find more information on mold management, including a mold fact sheet.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/moving-housing/moving/moving-personal-property/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families who are moving their personal property. For information about mold management, view the Mold and Your Personal Property Fact Sheet.

    About the Podcast: Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy. The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

