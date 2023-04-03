Military OneSource Podcast — Sesame Street for Military Families

Learn about Sesame Street for Military Families, a website created by Sesame Workshop for children ages 2-6 to help them through the milestones of transitions, relocations, deployments and more. The website celebrates the unique role of military children by offering them and their parents a wide range of resources, engaging videos, fun apps and helpful tip sheets and articles.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tara Wright, senior content creator for Sesame Workshop, a nonprofit organization that produces educational children’s programs, including Sesame Street.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/family-life/sesame-street-for-military-families/ to learn about the resources and support available to military families.



Order your free Sesame Street for Military Families giveaway at: https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/children-youth-teens/month-of-the-military-child/#sesame-giveaways



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.