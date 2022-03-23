Military OneSource Podcast — Military Funeral Honors

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/68896" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about programs that provide casualty notification, casualty assistance, mortuary affairs for deceased, missing, ill or injured personnel, and the Defense Department’s commitment to provide compassionate services, resources and support to military families in their time of need, including military funeral honors, benefits and other forms of assistance.



Deborah Skillman, director, Casualty, Mortuary Affairs and Military Funeral Honors Office, joins Bruce Moody, public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy, from the 2022 International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. ICCFA provides education, legislative guidance and support to cemetery, funeral and cremation professionals.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-life-cycle/veterans-military-funeral-honors/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.