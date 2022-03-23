Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Funeral Honors

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Funeral Honors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about programs that provide casualty notification, casualty assistance, mortuary affairs for deceased, missing, ill or injured personnel, and the Defense Department’s commitment to provide compassionate services, resources and support to military families in their time of need, including military funeral honors, benefits and other forms of assistance.

    Deborah Skillman, director, Casualty, Mortuary Affairs and Military Funeral Honors Office, joins Bruce Moody, public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy, from the 2022 International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. ICCFA provides education, legislative guidance and support to cemetery, funeral and cremation professionals.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-life-cycle/veterans-military-funeral-honors/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 14:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 68896
    Filename: 2204/DOD_108901303.mp3
    Length: 00:08:53
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 3
    Year 2022
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Military Funeral Honors, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    military
    military funeral honors
    military funeral
    military onesource
    casualty and mortuary affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT