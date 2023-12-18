Military OneSource Podcast — Nutritional Wellness in the New Year

Learn how to meet your health and wellness goals by focusing on what your body needs, rather than the foods to avoid. Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jennifer Claro, a registered dietician with the Andrew Rader U.S. Army Health Clinic, about her “anti-diet” approach to good nutrition. Hear about mindful eating, specific steps to meet your nutritional goals, and how to overcome barriers to wellness.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/fitness-nutrition/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.