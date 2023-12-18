Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Nutritional Wellness in the New Year

    12.22.2023

    Learn how to meet your health and wellness goals by focusing on what your body needs, rather than the foods to avoid. Host Bruce Moody speaks with Jennifer Claro, a registered dietician with the Andrew Rader U.S. Army Health Clinic, about her “anti-diet” approach to good nutrition. Hear about mindful eating, specific steps to meet your nutritional goals, and how to overcome barriers to wellness.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/fitness-nutrition/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 10:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78124
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110069173.mp3
    Length: 00:21:15
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 10
    Year 2024
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Nutritional Wellness in the New Year, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

