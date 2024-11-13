Military OneSource Podcast — How to Cope With Holiday Stress and Loneliness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83496" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

It’s not uncommon for service members and family members to feel lonely and stressed during the holidays. Learn how to take care of yourself during the season and beyond.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Capt. Meghan Corso, Psy.D., chief of behavioral health for the Defense Health Agency. Capt. Corso discusses factors that lead to holiday stress and loneliness for members of the military community and offers self-care and wellness tips.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/military-counseling-for-stress/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.