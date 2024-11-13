Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — How to Cope With Holiday Stress and Loneliness

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    It’s not uncommon for service members and family members to feel lonely and stressed during the holidays. Learn how to take care of yourself during the season and beyond.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Capt. Meghan Corso, Psy.D., chief of behavioral health for the Defense Health Agency. Capt. Corso discusses factors that lead to holiday stress and loneliness for members of the military community and offers self-care and wellness tips.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/health-wellness/mental-health/military-counseling-for-stress/ to learn about the resources and support available to service members and families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 09:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83496
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110690264.mp3
    Length: 00:19:14
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 15
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

