Military OneSource Podcast — Military Review Boards: Records Review for Don't Ask Don't Tell Discharges

Learn about the Defense Department’s initiative to correct the records of former service members discharged for their sexual orientation with a less than fully honorable conditions discharge during Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.



Host Bruce Moody explores the review and correction processes for military records and how the initiative impacts the lives of service members with Col. Amy Brantley, chief of the Air Force’s Discharge Review Board and Christa A Specht, director, Office of Legal Policy, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



