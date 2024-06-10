Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — Military Review Boards: Records Review for Don't Ask Don't Tell Discharges

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Learn about the Defense Department’s initiative to correct the records of former service members discharged for their sexual orientation with a less than fully honorable conditions discharge during Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.

    Host Bruce Moody explores the review and correction processes for military records and how the initiative impacts the lives of service members with Col. Amy Brantley, chief of the Air Force’s Discharge Review Board and Christa A Specht, director, Office of Legal Policy, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel & Readiness.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 13:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80885
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110371455.mp3
    Length: 00:19:34
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 13
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    TAGS

    veteran
    DOD
    legal
    military
    military onesource

