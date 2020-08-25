Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Meade Declassifed Ep 15: The Very Different New School Year and We Say Farewell to an Educator

    Fort Meade Declassifed Ep 15: The Very Different New School Year and We Say Farewell to an Educator

    MD, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    In this episode we have Sarah Bonise, the Fort Meade School Liaison Officer, on to talk about how different the new school year will be in the midst of this crazy Covid thing. We also say farewell to beloved teacher and principal Carole Janesko after 46 years as an educator.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.25.2020 15:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64136
    Filename: 2008/DOD_107959726.mp3
    Length: 00:47:09
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 15
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassifed Ep 15: The Very Different New School Year and We Say Farewell to an Educator, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    TAGS

    Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT