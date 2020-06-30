Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 11 Soundoff! Sendoff and HCB Change of Command

This episode is an episode of goodbyes. The Fort Meade Soundoff! has produced it's final news paper after keeping you connected to the Fort Meade Community for decades. We talk with Rona Hirsch, the assistant editor for the post newspaper for the last 17 years.



Don't worry, you will still get all of your post news via Digital Meade - with can be found at: https://home.army.mil/meade/index.php/about/Garrison/public-affairs/digital-meade



We also hear from Lt. Col. Thomas Chapeau, reflecting on his time at Fort Meade as Headquarters Command Battalion commander before heading to his next duty station at Fort McNair.