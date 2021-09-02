Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 26: Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. K

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    This episode we talk with Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the Anne Arundel County Health Officer. We discuss COVID, the COVID Vaccine and what the future may hold going forward in a post COVID world, so you don't want to miss out.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 26: Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. K, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

