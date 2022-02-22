Fort Meade Declassified EP 51 Meade H.S. Cyber Team

In this episode we are talking our future leaders in cyber! Two students from the Meade High School Cyber Team sit down to talk about the school and benefits of joining their team! They also share the opportunities they have because Meade High is on a military base that is also the home to cyber!