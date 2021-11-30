Fort Meade Declassified Ep 46 Family and Finance

We have another episode in our Holiday Resiliency series!



On this episode we talk financial resilience with Mark Paxton a Financial Advisor and different ways we can make smarter money decisions during the holidays.



Then, we talk with Francisco Jamison, Director of Child and Youth Services here at Fort Meade about staying strong with your family and ways to ease stress for you and yours kids.