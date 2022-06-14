On this episode we talk about all things summer fire safety with Chief John Trottman, our Fire Prevention Expert from the Department of Emergency Services.
Summer is the season of grilling and fireworks and there's lots of rules and measures to follow to help keep you and your family safe when enjoying yourself.
Tune in and let us know what you think!
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 59 Summer Fire Safety with Chief Trottman, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
