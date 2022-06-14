Fort Meade Declassified Ep 59 Summer Fire Safety with Chief Trottman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69500" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode we talk about all things summer fire safety with Chief John Trottman, our Fire Prevention Expert from the Department of Emergency Services.



Summer is the season of grilling and fireworks and there's lots of rules and measures to follow to help keep you and your family safe when enjoying yourself.



Tune in and let us know what you think!