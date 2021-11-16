Fort Meade Declassified Ep 45 Musculoskeletal Injury Prevention

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67834" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This week we talk with Noelle Austin-Jones, Supervisory Health Educator/Director for the Fort Meade Army Wellness Center, and she explains the ways to stay healthy during the holidays.



We are bringing new and great information, so stay tuned as we cover various topics over the coming weeks for health and resilience over the holidays.