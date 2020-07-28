Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 13 - Family Child Care and the USO

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 13 - Family Child Care and the USO

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2020

    Audio by Joseph Nieves 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    This episode we hear about childcare priority groups, we talk about Family Child Care services opening up and the USO and how they have modified how they provide services to service members and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 14:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64001
    Filename: 2007/DOD_107913688.mp3
    Length: 00:46:14
    Album Fort Meade Declassified
    Track # 13
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep. 13 - Family Child Care and the USO, by Joseph Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    TAGS

    Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT